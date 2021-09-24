Randy Lee Oothoudt, 50, Wadena, was taken into custody in Morrison County as a fugitive from justice in Texas.
On July 21, Taylor County, Texas District Court Judge Jeff Probst issued a warrant for the arrest of Oothoudt for violating his probation. He was previously convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine. The warrant provided no bond amount.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 17, an officer with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received information that Oothoudt was in the Morrison County Jail following an arrest locally. He met with Oothoudt in the jail, and law enforcement showed him a copy of the warrant out of Texas, as well as a waiver of extradition previously signed by Oothoudt.
The report states that he confirmed he was the person named in the warrant and that he used to live in Texas. He also acknowledged signing the waiver of extradition, though he indicated he would prefer not to go back to Texas and would rather serve his time in Minnesota.
He will be remanded to Texas for sentencing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.