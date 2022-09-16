Cory Daniel Vukelich, 37, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree DWI and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Sept. 4. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 115 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He clocked the vehicle going 50 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone.
The deputy ran the license plate number of the vehicle and learned the registered owner’s license had been revoked, and the plates were subject to impound. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Vukelich.
According to the statement, Vukelich had “a strong odor” of alcohol coming from his person. He allegedly stated that he was drunk and was going to jail for a DWI.
The deputy asked Vukelich to perform field sobriety tests. The report states that the horizontal gaze test showed signs of impairment. He allegedly declined to do either the walk and turn test or the one-leg stand, claiming he had a medical condition. A portable breath test came back at .253 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) — more than three times the legal limit — according to the complaint.
He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he was read the breath test advisory and agreed to give a breath test. The results at 2:11 a.m. showed a BAC of .22, the report states.
Vukelich’s driving record shows that he has prior convictions for driving while under the influence from November 2019 and again, January 2020. The prior convictions and license cancellation enhance the current offense to a felony.
If convicted, Vukelich faces seven years imprisonment and/or up to $14,000 for both of the DWI charges. The gross misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $3,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.