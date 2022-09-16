Cory Daniel Vukelich, 37, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree DWI and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Sept. 4. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 115 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He clocked the vehicle going 50 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone.

