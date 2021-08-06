Ethan Ryan VonderHaar, 44, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court to one felony count of receiving stolen property along with misdemeanor counts of fleeing a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.
According to the criminal complaint, at 1:41 p.m., Aug. 1, officers responded to the report of suspicious activity on First Street Southeast in Little Falls. A woman told law enforcement that, after parking and while she was sitting inside her vehicle, an unknown man unexpectedly opened the passenger door of her car, scaring her.
Upon leaving the location, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department noticed VonderHaar with a German shepherd dog in the front yard of a residence. At the same time, the officer was on the phone with dispatch being advised that a caller stated someone had stolen his cellphone and German shepherd.
The officers took the dog into their possession, which caused VonderHaar to “become very irate,” according to the complaint. He tried to get the dog back and screamed that he wanted the dog back. He allegedly claimed to not know the location of the phone, but he was observed handling a phone and taking it in and out of his pocket until he walked to the side of the residence and tossed it over a fence.
An officer told VonderHaar that he was being detained due to his behavior. One of the officers escorted VonderHaar to the side of the squad car, at which point he was able to take off running
A victim told law enforcement during a statement that he had allowed VonderHaar to sleep at his home. When the victim went to sleep, VonderHaar was sleeping in the shop. The victim put his on his charger, the German shepherd dog was sleeping in the shop, as well. The victim later discovered that both his dog and phone were gone. VonderHaar was never given permission to take either item.
The recovered phone and German shepherd were identified as being stolen from the victim.
The estimated value of the two items is believed to be about $2,500.
If convicted, VonderHaar faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Each of the two misdemeanor charges holds a maximum of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
