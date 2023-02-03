Robert Adam McDaniel, 43, Winchester, Virginia, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to two years of probation to the court after he was convicted on a misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault.
As part of a plea agreement, one felony count and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault were dismissed. McDaniel received a two-year stay for 85 days of a 90-day jail sentence, and he was also given credit for five days served in local confinement. He was also ordered to pay a $50 fine.
The conviction stems from a May 6, 2022, incident that began when the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault in progress at a residence in town. The reporting party said they could hear a male and a female yelling at each other.
When an officer arrived on scene and knocked on a door, he could hear a man yelling loudly from inside. A child answered the door, the officer identified the male subject as McDaniel.
The officer noted a “reddened area” on the chest, neck and arms of the female victim. There also appeared to be scratches on her chest and a bruise forming on her left arm.
The victim told the officer that McDaniel is her ex-husband, and that they were trying to see if they could “work things out” while he was receiving medical treatment in the area. She said he became angry when she told him to leave the residence, eventually pushing her and holding down on the bed. At one point, she said he had his hand over her nose and mouth and she was unable to breathe.
She added that when he finally let her go, she was “disoriented and her vision seemed to be blacking out.”
McDaniel allegedly admitted to being the upstairs bedroom with the victim, but said she was trying to bite him and spit on him. He told officers he pushed her down on the bed and used his body weight and arms to hold her down. He also noted that he covered her mouth with his hand.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.