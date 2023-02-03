Robert Adam McDaniel, 43, Winchester, Virginia, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to two years of probation to the court after he was convicted on a misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault.

As part of a plea agreement, one felony count and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault were dismissed. McDaniel received a two-year stay for 85 days of a 90-day jail sentence, and he was also given credit for five days served in local confinement. He was also ordered to pay a $50 fine.

