Robert Adam McDaniel, 42, Winchester, Virginia, was charged in Morrison County District Court with three counts — one felony and two gross misdemeanors — of domestic assault.
The charges stem from a May 6 incident, during which an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of domestic assault in progress in Little Falls. The reporting party stated she could hear a male and female yelling at each other.
When the officer arrived on scene and knocked on the door, they could hear a man “yelling loudly” from inside the residence. A child opened the door and the officer identified the male subject involved in the argument as McDaniel. The officer also made contact with the female victim, on whom the officer noted a reddened area on her chest, neck and arms. There also appeared to be scratches on her chest and a bruise on her left arm, the report states.
The victim told law enforcement that McDaniel is her ex-husband. She told them that he is receiving medical treatment in the area and they were trying to see if they could work things out. He allegedly became upset after she told him to leave the residence. She described him as “using his hands” to push her and then holding her down on the bed, according to the complaint.
The report states that the victim explained that, at one point, her knees were on the floor and her upper body had been pushed against the bed. McDaniel allegedly had his arm around her chest and neck area. She told officers that she attempted to get away by using her fingernails to scratch McDaniel.
The victim told police that McDaniel “used his hand” to cover both her nose and mouth, making it difficult for her to breathe. She said she was trying to scratch and bite him to get away from him. After he let her go, she said she was disoriented and her vision seemed to be blacking out, according to the complaint.
She then ran down the stairs and directed a child to call for assistance.
McDaniel was placed under arrest for domestic assault. He was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he gave his own statement to law enforcement.
He allegedly said he was using an upstairs bathroom with the victim and that she “was upset with him.” He claimed that the victim was trying to bite and spit on him, but he also described pushing her down on the bed. He admitted that he used his body weight and arms to hold her down, according to the complaint.
McDaniel told law enforcement that his forearm was pressed against the side of the victim’s neck, and that his hand was over her mouth, the report states. He told law enforcement that she was “fighting back,” but he used his body weight on top of her to hold her down.
The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or up to a $5,000 fine. Both gross misdemeanors are punishable by 90 days in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine.
