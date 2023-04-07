Dakota Jewel Vian, 25, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI and another misdemeanor charge of driving after suspension.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 30. According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of shoplifting at Walmart. When he arrived on scene, he made contact Vian, who was allegedly caught shoplifting. The officer issued her a citation for theft and was preparing to leave the scene.
The report states that, as the officer was leaving the scene, he saw Vian driving away. He was aware she did not have a valid driver’s license because it was suspended. He followed her and noted the vehicle had “illegally loud exhaust,” so he eventually stopped her and informed her she did not have a valid license.
During both interactions with Vian, the officer noted possible indications of central nervous system stimulant impairment. According to the complaint, she initially claimed she had been sober for a long time. However, the officer noted that she had “bloodshot, watery eyes” and was “visibly shaking and twitching.”
The officer asked Vian to perform field sobriety tests. Along with having an elevated pulse rate, she allegedly estimated the passage of 30 seconds in about 10 seconds. The report states that she also failed to maintain focus on the stimuli during the eye test. She was “swaying while balancing and raised her arms for balance,” on the one-leg stand, the officer noted.
A portable breath test came back showing a 0.00 blood alcohol concentration (BAC).
The officer once again asked Vian when was the last time she used methamphetamine. She eventually admitted it was one day ago, according to the report. She was placed under arrest for driving while impaired from meth.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the officer locating a baggie of a substance that appeared to be meth, along with a plastic container of synthetic marijuana, according to the report.
The officer obtained a warrant for a search of Vian’s blood or urine. She agreed to a blood test, with the sample taken at about 3:30 p.m. — one hour and 20 minutes after her initial interaction with the officer. It was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.
The officer tested the substance in Vian’s vehicle. It allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.19 grams with packaging.
If convicted on the meth charge, Vian could face up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. The fourth-degree DWI is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. Driving after suspension carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.