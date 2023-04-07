Dakota Jewel Vian, 25, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI and another misdemeanor charge of driving after suspension.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 30. According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of shoplifting at Walmart. When he arrived on scene, he made contact Vian, who was allegedly caught shoplifting. The officer issued her a citation for theft and was preparing to leave the scene.

