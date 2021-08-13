Tracy Lynn Aldrich, 50, Upsala, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation after being convicted of fifth degree possesion of a controlled substance.
She was given a five year stay on a potential 24-month prison sentence.
On April 4, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Upsala when he observed a vehicle ahead of him in the roadway. He ran the license plate number and it came back to a registered owner who had multiple warrants for their arrest. There was also an object hanging from the rearview mirror.
When the deputy stopped the suspect vehicle, the driver — later identified as Aldrich — appeared “very nervous and visibly shaking.” The deputy also noticed an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver denied having any identification on her and gave the deputy the name “Kari Lee Zinder.” When the deputy ran the name and date of birth through dispatch, it came back to an actual person.
Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy located a purse in the backseat that contained two meth pipes, a one-hitter marijuana pipe, marijuana, a small marijuana grinder, two plastic straws and a baggie filled with “a white crystal-like substance” that appeared to be methamphetamine. There was also a checkbook bearing Aldrich’s name inside the purse.
When the deputy placed her under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, she identified herself correctly and admitted she had given the name and birth date of a childhood friend.
The deputy learned there was a Department of Corrections warrant out for Aldrich’s arrest.
A gross misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a peace officer was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Aldrich also received credit for 16 days served in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.