Angel Luis Vasquez, 20, Upsala, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to three years of supervised probation and 80 hours of community service in connection with a felony conviction of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor conviction of underage drinking and driving.
A stay of adjudication was placed on a sentence of 30 days of local confinement, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he abides by the conditions of his probation. He was given credit for three days served in the Morrison County Jail.
On July 18, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 238 when he saw a vehicle pass him that had objects hanging from the rearview mirror. After he made a U-turn to follow the suspect vehicle, it was already out of sight.
He picked the vehicle back up when he saw a dust trail on 140th Street. As he closed in on the suspect vehicle, he clocked it as going 82 miles per hour (mph) on the gravel road.
Vasquez’s vehicle nearly lost control on a curve as it turned onto Darling Road, but he was able to regain control. After about three miles of pursuit, the deputy was finally able to get the vehicle to pull over.
Vasquez admitted to the deputy that there was alcohol in the vehicle, and that he had drank a beer that morning. A portable breath test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .068.
In a statement provided while in jail, Vasquez said he was trying to flee the deputy. He said that he got scared when he momentarily lost control of the vehicle, and decided it wasn’t worth risking his life.
