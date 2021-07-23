Angel Luis Vasquez, 20, Upsala, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor charge of underage drinking and driving.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 18, a deputy with Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 238 when he observed a vehicle pass him with suspended objects hanging from the rearview mirror. He made a U-turn to follow the suspect vehicle, but it was already out of sight.
The deputy noticed a dust trail on 140th Street, so he drove down that road to catch up to the suspect vehicle. As he closed in on the suspect, he clocked the vehicle traveling 82 miles per hour.
Eventually, the suspect vehicle turned onto Darling Road and “nearly lost control” on a curve. The deputy noted that “several of the tires” went off the roadway, but the driver was able to regain control. Finally, after about three miles of pursuit, the deputy vehicle pulled over.
Vasquez allegedly admitted that there was alcohol in the vehicle that he had drank a beer that morning. A portable breath test came back at .068 blood alcohol concentration.
While in jail, Vasquez agreed to give a statement, during which he allegedly admitted that he was trying to flee the deputy. He told law enforcement that he got scared when he momentarily lost control of the vehicle and decided it wasn’t worth risking his life to flee, according to the complaint.
If convicted, Vasquez faces a maximum penalty of three years and one day imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine for fleeing, and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 for the traffic violation.
