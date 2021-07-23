Nicholas John White, 41, East Grand Forks, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle.
John Leonard Ramirez, 53, Minneapolis, was also charged in Morrison County District Court stemming from the same incident. He was charged with a felony count of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 16, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He was familiar with the vehicle and suspected that the driver was Ramirez.
The trooper observed the vehicle as it continued to speed up and made an unsafe lane change. He eventually activated his emergency lights, but it did not immediately pull over. The trooper noted that both the driver and the passenger were “making furtive movements near the bottom of their seats.” The vehicle did eventually slow down and stop.
The driver was identified as Ramirez and the passenger as White, the latter of whom had multiple warrants out for his arrest. Ramirez had a revoked driver’s license.
According to the complaint, as the trooper was standing near the passenger door of the vehicle, he could see a marijuana pipe, multiple weapons — including two baseball bats and a dagger in a sheath — along with a “large bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine” in plain view.
While the trooper was speaking with Ramirez, White ran toward the open passenger door, bent down and grabbed something and took off running down a steep hill away from the vehicle, according to the complaint. White eventually tripped and fell, and the trooper was able to pick him up off the ground, at which time he allegedly observed “a large bag of crystal substance” on the ground next to White.
In a search of the vehicle, the trooper found .7 grams that field-tested positive for methamphetamine in a center drink holder, along with a rolled dollar bill with powder residue. The large bag of meth with which White had fled weighed 64.3 grams and field-tested positive, the complaint said.
In statement to law enforcement, Ramirez allegedly admitted that the snort straw dollar bill and the small amount of methamphetamine in the center console was his, but denied that the large bag of meth was his. He claimed he was giving White a ride for cash, and that he picked him up in Maple Grove.
If convicted, White faces a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and/or a $1 million fine for the first degree meth charge, and a maximum of 90 days in jail and/or a fine of $1,000 for fleeing.
Ramirez faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for the felony drug charge, along with 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for driving after revocation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.