Trevor Marcus Uecker, 22, Corcoran, and Floyd Albert Jares Jr., 37, Maple Grove, have each been charged with felony first degree damage to property in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Jan. 15 incident, when deputies responded to a report of criminal damage to property at an establishment. The owner reported that the tires on 11 vehicles parked outside their business had been slashed.
The owner told deputies there were two suspects, one they knew and the other they did not know.
The owner stated both men came into the bar and were allegedly intoxicated and causing a scene with other bar patrons. The owner said bartenders asked the two to leave the bar.
The owner allegedly told deputies that another bar patron later told them they had seen two men walking outside from car to car in the parking lot and then left. That’s when it was discovered that the tires had been slashed on multiple vehicles, the report said.
While searching the area, a deputy saw a vehicle in the ditch with two men inside, identified as Uecker and Jares, the report said. The two men were placed under arrest. Another deputy arrived and observed a large buck knife and a screwdriver inside the two men’s vehicle, consistent with the slash marks in the tires, the report said.
While on the way to jail, Uecker allegedly made comments that he and Jares had messed up and might have gone too far, the complaint said.
While the deputy and the suspects were enroute, the Sheriff’s Office received another report from a different bar in Cushing, with the owner stating the tires had been slashed on four vehicles at their bar. The owner stated that two men had been at the bar causing a scene and trying to sell marijuana to other bar patrons, the complaint said. The deputy noted the physical description provided by that bar owner matched the description of Uecker and Jares, the complaint said.
In total, 15 vehicles had their tires slashed at the two bars. The total damage was estimated to be more than $1,000.
If convicted, Uecker and Jares each face five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
