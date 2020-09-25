Two individuals: Jered James Conkle, 24, Bemidji and Sharae Tia Nevitt, 26, Minneapolis, were charged with felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance in Morrison County District Court. Conkle was also charged with a gross misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process with force.
The charges stem from a Sept. 17 incident when a state trooper in Motley noticed a car with potentially illegally tinted windows and illegal tail lights at a gas station.
According to the criminal complaint, when the trooper approached the vehicle, he noted that both male occupants of the vehicle allegedly showed signs of recent drug use (bloodshot eyes, sores). He also allegedly noticed a hypodermic needle cap, tinfoil with a black burn mark and a pack of new drug baggies in plain view.
Before the trooper could do anything further, the driver door allegedly flew open aggressively, opened allegedly by Conkle, who disobeyed orders to stay in the vehicle.
The passenger of the vehicle allegedly began reaching around in the vehicle, and the trooper pulled his weapon, and allegedly directed Conkle to stop as well. At that point Conkle allegedly attempted to resist arrest and “turn around” on the trooper. Conkle was allegedly told he was being arrested for obstruction, yet allegedly continued to resist. Conkle was allegedly, “escorted to the ground and placed in handcuffs.”
While Conkle was being placed under arrest, a female, Nevitt, allegedly came out of the gas station, and approached the vehicle.
The trooper allegedly advised her not to approach the vehicle. The female allegedly left the scene and was located later.
The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly found drug paraphernalia. He also allegedly found two bags that field tested positive for methamphetamine on the driver’s seat in plain view, weighing 4 grams.
There was also a baggie containing .88 grams of heroin allegedly found in a wallet that had Conkle’s ID inside.
The trooper then allegedly found a black purse that contained ID for Nevitt in the back seat, which contained used hypodermic needles and a bag with .62 grams of a substance that allegedly tested positive for heroin.
If convicted, Conkle faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for the felony possession charge, and up to one year and/or $3,000 for gross misdemeanor obstruction charge.
If convicted, Nevitt faces up to five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines for the felony possession charge.
