Two people were charged in Morrison County District Court with multiple felonies stemming from a single incident.
Kyle Vernon Elwell, 28, Brainerd, was charged with one count of aggravated first-degree possession of a controlled substance and a firearm, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of ammo/firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence and one count of obstructing the legal process with force.
Ashley Dawn Robbins, 36, St. Cloud, was charged with one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred April 26, during which a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 in Morrison County and clocked a vehicle that was speeding. As the vehicle passed the trooper, the driver “appeared to be slumping back in his seat,” trying to conceal his identity. The suspect vehicle pulled into a gas station parking lot, in what the trooper said appeared to be an attempt to evade contact with law enforcement.
The trooper pulled into the gas station and observed a male driver exit the vehicle and walk toward the door of the convenience store. The trooper “blared his squad car air horn” and directed the driver to come back. There was a female passenger, who also exited the vehicle. They were later identified as Elwell and Robbins.
According to the report, the trooper asked Elwell for identification, which he failed to produce. At that point, Robbins allegedly began interrupting and arguing about why their vehicle was pulled over. Elwell began to walk away from the trooper and, according to the complaint, “reached toward his side.” The trooper directed him to come back and grabbed his arm.
Elwell allegedly removed a large, brown object from his person and tossed it to Robbins on the other side of the vehicle. The trooper directed Robbins to stay where she was and not pick up what Elwell had thrown to her. The report states that Elwell was “actively tensing his arm and body, pushing back against” the trooper.
According to the report, Robbins disregarded the trooper’s commands, picked up the package and put it in her pocket. Meanwhile, Elwell was actively “resisting and fighting” the trooper. He allegedly began to grapple with Elwell in an attempt to take him to the ground. While that was going on, Robbins got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and quickly drove away from the gas station, according to the complaint.
As the trooper continued to grapple with Elwell, concerned citizens who were watching the altercation warned the trooper that Elwell was “reaching for something in his pocket,” the report states. The trooper eventually fought him to the ground, when onlookers ran up to grab his legs and assist in securing Elwell. He was subdued and searched, at which point he was allegedly found to be in possession of apparent fentanyl pills.
The report states that the trooper also removed a 6-inch folding knife from Elwell’s right side pocket, which he believed was the object he was reaching for during the altercation.
According to the complaint, the trooper was advised that Robbins had driven the vehicle into a ditch about a mile away from the scene. He drove to that location and observed the vehicle overturned in the ditch with Robbins standing outside.
The trooper attempted to place Robbins under arrest, but she, too, fought back and refused to obey commands, according to the complaint. The trooper used a wrist lock to assist her to the ground and placed her in handcuffs, as she continued to “yell and resist” the report states.
The trooper was informed that Robbins had stopped at a nearby bar and allegedly attempted to hide a duffel bag and backpack behind a dumpster before going into the ditch. The owner of the business confronted her and directed her to leave his property with the bags, the report states, at which point she put the bags back in the vehicle and continued to flee.
The report states that there was a backpack and duffel bag in the rear seat of the overturned vehicle. The trooper deployed his K-9 partner, who indicated on the vehicle.
Inside of the backpack was a Vaultz safe, a Sentry safe and a black zipper case, according to the report. The Vaultz safe was opened, and the trooper allegedly found five, quart-sized bags containing apparent methamphetamine. The Sentry safe allegedly contained more bags of meth, drug baggies and a used digital scale.
According to the report, there was a magazine with 9 mm rounds, a pistol holster and parts from a Glock 19 and a P80 polymer lower with no serial number in the black zipper case. The duffel bag contained meth pipes and additional drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
In total, there was approximately 838 grams — nearly two pounds — of crystal substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine seized from the vehicle, the report states. There was also a “wad of cash” found in Elwell’s jacket pocket totaling $7,995, and another $670 in his wallet, which was located in Robbins’ purse.
According to the complaint, Elwell “made utterances” stating that everything in the vehicle belonged to him. When asked why Robbins would flee in the vehicle and try to hide the back pack and duffel bag, Elwell allegedly stated that she was “probably just scared of him and trying to help him.”
Elwell has multiple convictions on his record that are deemed “crimes of violence,” and cannot legally possess firearms of ammunition.
The charge against Elwell for aggravated possession carries a penalty of not less than 65 months or more than 40 years imprisonment and/or a maximum fine of $1 million. The first-degree possession charge against both Elwell and Robbins carries a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and/or a $1 million fine.
Elwell also faces a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and/or a $30,000 fine for the ammo/firearm possession charge, and up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for obstructing the legal process with force.
The fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle charge against Robbins carries a maximum penalty of three years and one day imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
