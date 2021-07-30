Salahadin Hassan Oumar, 19, Waite Park, and Abdinajib Ahmed Ali, 19, St. Cloud, were both charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of receiving stolen property and one felony count of financial transaction card fraud.
According to the criminal complaints, on July 13, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a report that two men at Walmart were trying to buy electronics with credit cards that kept getting declined. Employees at the store believed they were the same two men who were suspects in an attempt to commit credit card fraud there the previous day.
When officers arrived on scene, they identified the two suspects as Oumar and Ali. The former was arrested and searched. He was found to be in possession of multiple driver’s licenses and identification cards belonging to other people, according to the complaint.
Ali was also placed under arrested and searched. He, too, was found to be in possession of a credit card that did not belong to him, the complaint said.
During the search, officers located a key fob in Oumar’s possession, so they attempted to locate the vehicle in which the suspects had been traveling. They located a blue Kia in the parking lot that opened with the key fob. It was registered to two other people who reside in St. Cloud.
One of the officers made contact with a registered owner and asked if she knew where her vehicle was. She allegedly told him that her vehicle should be in the driveway, at which time the officer informed her that her vehicle was actually at Walmart in Little Falls. The registered owner stated that someone must have stolen the vehicle, because she had not given anyone permission to use it. The officer advised her to make a report with the St. Cloud Police Department.
During a statement to law enforcement, Ali told officers that “he didn’t steal the car and that Oumar was driving it.” He also allegedly said Oumar gave him the credit card found on his person. In a statement to police, Oumar said Ali had the car and gave him the cards, according to the complaint.
Walmart surveillance video shows the stolen vehicle being driven into the parking lot at 6:27 a.m. with Oumar behind the wheel. Ali can be seen exiting from the passenger side, according to the complaint.
Beginning at 6:37 a.m., Oumar can be seen attempting to use one of the cards to purchase Apple Air Pods Pro and two Apple watches valued at more than $1,000. The card is declined three separate times. Video also shows Ali attempting to purchase the same merchandise using a different card two separate times. That card was also declined, the compalint said.
Both men face a potential maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to $10,000 in fines for each crime.
