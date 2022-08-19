Maurico Gonzales Romero, 22, Bloomington, and Isaac Tejada Rivera, 23, Bloomington, were both charged in Morrison County District Court with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the complaint, on July 25, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Royalton when he observed a vehicle pass him on Highway 10. The trooper noted that both the male driver and male passenger attempted to “slump back in their seats,” in an effort to conceal themselves, the report states.
The trooper followed the suspect vehicle and noted that it was speeding, going 75 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. He activated his emergency lights to stop the vehicle, but it was slow to stop and “kept coasting on the shoulder,” according to the report.
At that point, the passenger was also allegedly making “furtive movements” on the right side of the vehicle. It eventually came to a stop, at which point Romero was identified as the driver and Rivera was found to be the passenger.
Due to Rivera’s furtive movement, according to the complaint, the trooper said he was fearful for his safety. He asked the two to step out of the vehicle to control their movements.
The trooper searched Rivera for weapons and allegedly observed bulges in both of his cargo pockets near his waist area. When he felt inside of the pockets, he found baggies with a granular substance inside, according to the report. He seized the items found inside Rivera’s pocket, and the substances appeared to be cocaine and methamphetamine.
A K-9 trooper was used to conduct a further investigation into the vehicle.
The drugs found appeared to be cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the complaint. They were later field tested, with both testing positive for the substance. The cocaine weighed approximately 7.3 grams, while the meth weighed about 2.5 grams.
Law enforcement allegedly located another .5 grams of cocaine in Romero’s wallet. A similar amount was found in Rivera’s wallet.
Both men face a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to five years imprisonment.
