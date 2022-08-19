Maurico Gonzales Romero, 22, Bloomington, and Isaac Tejada Rivera, 23, Bloomington, were both charged in Morrison County District Court with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

According to the complaint, on July 25, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Royalton when he observed a vehicle pass him on Highway 10. The trooper noted that both the male driver and male passenger attempted to “slump back in their seats,” in an effort to conceal themselves, the report states.

