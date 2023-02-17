Marcus Leland Bugg, 39, Duluth, and Daniel Wayne Maclean, 38, Onamia, were charged in Morrison County District Court after being arrested in connection with the same Feb. 7 incident.
Both men were charged with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, with Bugg also receiving a gross misdemeanor charge of giving a peace officer a false name.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Motley Police Department was on patrol off of Highway 10 in Motley when he observed a vehicle pass by that had a cracked windshield. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Bugg, and the passenger as Maclean.
When Bugg was asked his name, he initially provided the name and date of birth of Adrian Douglas Bugg, according to the report. Adrian Bugg is a real person, and the officer learned he did not have a driver’s license. When Bugg was placed under arrest for that, he identified himself correctly. He also was said to have admitted that he had a warrant out for his arrest.
While conversing with Bugg and Maclean, the report states that the officer observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. He requested a K-9 officer to sniff the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.
On the driver’s seat, there was allegedly a black bag containing a “rock-like substance” that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 4.92 grams with packaging. Inside the driver door, according to the complaint, there was a hypodermic needle and burned tinfoil.
The report states that, between the passenger seat and center console, there was a plastic bindle with a “white, powdery substance” that later field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed .37 grams with packaging.
Both men were placed under arrested and transported separately to the Morrison County Jail.
While the arresting officer was transporting Maclean, he noted a white, powdery substance on the handcuffs. He asked Maclean what was on the handcuffs, and he allegedly stated that he had “about a gram” of meth in his jacket pocket.
According to the complaint, the officer reached into Maclean’s pocket and pulled out a container with to baggies, which carried a “white, powdery substance. They weighed.37 grams with packaging. The substance later field-tested positive for cocaine.
If convicted, both men face a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the drug charges, with Bugg also facing up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $3,000.
