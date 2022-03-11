Bryanne Roberta Washington, 37, Bemidji, and Ronald Joseph Staples, 36, Cass Lake, were both charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges against them stem from a single incident that occurred on Feb. 28.
A trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle pass by him wherein a male passenger appeared to slump back in his seat in an effort to conceal his appearance. The trooper stopped the suspect vehicle for speeding and identified the driver as Washington and the passenger as Staples.
According to the report, Washington did not have a valid driver’s license and could not find proof of insurance. Staples had a warrant out for his arrest. The trooper noted that Washington had bloodshot eyes consistent with recent drug use, and Staples appeared to be actively impaired, according to the complaint.
The report states that the trooper also observed needle marks on Staples’ wrists and hands and detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle, during which he allegedly found a meth pipe hidden in the center console. There was a Target bag in the back seat of the vehicle that contained men’s clothing and a bottle of spray laundry stain remover. There was also a Tupperware container that appeared to contain a large quantity of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Washington allegedly denied knowledge of the methamphetamine when the trooper showed her the Target bag, though she did acknowledge the other items inside of the bag. Both occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest and transported to the Morrison County Jail.
The report states that, while at jail, Washington told law enforcement she picked up Staples from a sober house. She claimed the Target bag was in his bedroom and they put the clothes and her bottle of stain remover in the bag. She still denied knowledge of the large Tupperware container of meth, according to the complaint.
The trooper asked Washington for consent to look at the messages in her cellphone. She allegedly denied consent but admitted that there was “drug talk” on her phone, including messages about sales, as people come to her looking for “pills, weed and meth.”
Staples told law enforcement that he smoked methamphetamine with Washington at the sober house, according to the report. He allegedly said the drugs were not his, but admitted knowledge of them being inside the Target bag. He also acknowledged that the clothes inside the bag were his and that the spray bottle belonged to Washington.
The methamphetamine in the Tupperware container field-tested positive and weighed 470 grams — about 1.036 pounds — in the container.
If convicted, both Washington and Staples are facing a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $1 million.
