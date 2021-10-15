William Roger Tschida, 54, Little Falls, was given a stay of adjudication in Morrison County District Court on a felony conviction for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
Tschida will serve 21 total days in local confinement and will be on supervised probation for five years.
On March 15, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle being driven with a cracked windshield. The crack extended from the driver’s side of the windshield through the driver’s line of vision.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Tschida. While speaking with Tschida, the deputy observed drug paraphernalia in plain sight.
Tschida was asked to step out of the vehicle and the deputy observed a container in his left pocket. The container was removed from his pocket and placed on the roof of the car. Inside, the deputy observed what appeared to be methamphetamine.
The substance field-tested positive for meth and weighed 5.97 grams with packaging.
Tschida was given credit for five days in local confinement, meaning he has 16 remaining.
