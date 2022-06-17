Joshua Peter Senart, 36, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine.
The charge stems from a May 5 incident that began when a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol, along with an investigator from the Central Minnesota Violent Officer Task Force. According to the complaint, they observed a suspect vehicle with an expired registration and excessively dark tint traveling on Great River Road. The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Senart.
While speaking to Senart, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the report. He allegedly admitted that he had smoked marijuana earlier that day. The report states that the deputy searched the vehicle and located a “marijuana blunt” in the center console. He then opened a bag located in the back seat and observed several pouches that contained a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the report.
The complaint states that the deputy also located some mushroom, some identified pills and a substance that appeared to be marijuana wax.
The crystal substance eventually tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 5.3 grams without packaging.
If convicted, Senart faces a maximum charge of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
