Tina Louise Tomoson, 39, St. Cloud, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, one gross misdemeanor charge of endangering a child and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
The charge stems from a May 17 incident. According to the criminal complaint, at about 12:53 a.m. May 17, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was monitoring traffic traveling southbound on Highway 10 near Little Falls. His attention was drawn to a vehicle which was traveling with a headlight out on the driver’s sideline.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Tomoson. She allegedly admitted she was unsure if she had a valid driver’s license. While speaking to Tomoson, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the complaint. He ran the driver’s name and learned she had an active warrant out in Douglas County. Her driver’s license was also revoked.
The report states that when the deputy returned the vehicle, Tomoson admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle, and she was arrested on the warrant.
There was also a 14-year-old juvenile female in the vehicle, who stepped out to allow the deputy to search the vehicle. He found a black and white bag under the front seat, which allegedly contained 112.6 grams of suspected marijuana and 2.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Tomoson was transported to the Morrison County Jail. Both drugs tested positive for what they were suspected to be, the complaint said.
If convicted of the fifth-degree possession charge, Tomoson faces a maximum of five years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000. The child endangerment charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine, while driving after revocation is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
