James Robert Crawford, 64, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred, June 14. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 10. The vehicle was located and stopped by a Morrison County deputy near Randall, and the driver was identified as Crawford — whose driving status was revoked, and he had no proof of insurance.
According to the report, after also arriving on scene, a trooper conducted an inventory search of Crawford’s vehicle. In plain view, she allegedly observed drug paraphernalia. Inside of a backpack, there were several bags containing a crystallized substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the report. It weighed a total of 131 grams — more than a quarter-pound.
The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report, and Crawford was placed under arrest.
According to the report, Crawford admitted that the backpack and its contents belonged to him during an interview with law enforcement. He told him that he went to the Twin Cities to pick up the meth and was selling it around the area, according to the complaint.
If convicted, Crawford faces a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment and/or a $1 million fine on both counts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.