Ryan David Hackler, 30, Foley, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine.
The charge stems from a June 25 incident, during which an officer from the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol on Highway 27 when he noticed a loud exhaust. According to the complaint, he stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Hackler. Dispatch advised that his driver’s license had been revoked.
The report states that, while speaking with Hackler, the officer observed a glass pipe with white residue in plain view between the driver’s seat and center console. Hackler allegedly admitted that the pipe contained traces of methamphetamine.
The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and looked inside of a bag. According to the report, the bag contained Ziploc baggies that contained white and brown substance, which the officer believed to be meth. There was also a large amount of cash inside of the bag, the report states.
After being transported back to the police department, seven bags allegedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a combined 12.94 grams, including packaging.
If convicted, Hackler faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
