Steven Paul Golombiecki, 36, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a Feb. 26 incident. An officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol on Lindbergh Drive when he observed a vehicle traveling with one of its tail lights out. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Golombiecki.
The report states that the driver admitted that he did not have a driver’s license. While speaking with Golombiecki, the officer allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. He also observed a “green, leafy” substance around the interior of the vehicle that appeared to be marijuana, according to the report.
The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and seized four bags containing a substance that appeared to be marijuana. The substance later field-tested positive for marijuana and weighed 91.99 grams without packaging, according to the report.
Golombiecki’s driving record shows that his driving privileges are currently revoked.
If convicted, Golombiecki faces five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for the felony drug charge and a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for driving after revocation.
