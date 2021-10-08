Tyler Richard Graupner, 23, St Paul, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of marijuana wax.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 5, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He clocked the vehicle going 83 miles per hour (mph) in a 65 mph zone.
The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Graupner. While speaking to the driver, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. He conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly located a foam case on the passenger floorboard that contained marijuana wax and dirty Q-tips inside of it.
The report states Graupner admitted the marijuana wax belonged to him. The trooper located other paraphernalia inside the vehicle, as well.
If convicted, Graupner faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
