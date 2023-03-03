Ryan Richard Deters, 45, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
The charge stems from a Dec. 7, 2022, incident. A deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Little Falls when he saw a vehicle with an obstructed license plate. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Deters. The deputy noted that Deters “appeared to be very nervous,” while both he and his passenger appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. They were described as having “dilated pupils and bloodshot eyes.”
Deters’ driver’s license came back as revoked.
According to the report, a K-9 officer conducted a sniff of the vehicle, on which it indicated. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found suspected methamphetamine in the center console, along with a film canister that contained two bindles of wrapped foil.
The deputy also noted that, by the front seat, in the ashtray, there was suspected meth located.
The deputy took a statement from the passenger, who allegedly told him that, when they were being pulled over, Deters opened the ashtray for a cigarette and placed something else inside. The deputy took the suspected meth from inside the ashtray and it weighed 5.3 grams with packaging. It eventually field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Inside the film canister, there was suspected heroin, according to the report.
The fifth-degree possession charge carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. If convicted of driving after revocation, Deters faced up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
