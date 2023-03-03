Ryan Richard Deters, 45, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.

The charge stems from a Dec. 7, 2022, incident. A deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Little Falls when he saw a vehicle with an obstructed license plate. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Deters. The deputy noted that Deters “appeared to be very nervous,” while both he and his passenger appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. They were described as having “dilated pupils and bloodshot eyes.”

Load comments