David Nels Anderson, 42, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
On April 1, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a DANCO that prohibits Anderson from having any contact — directly, indirectly or through other persons — with a protected party.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 9, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle being driven by Anderson. He knew that Anderson had a revoked driver’s license, so he pulled the vehicle over and confirmed he was the driver.
The report states that there was also a female passenger in the vehicle, who was identified as the protected party. Prior to being handcuffed, Anderson allegedly retrieved a baggie of marijuana out of his pocket and threw it in the vehicle. There was also other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Anderson’s criminal history shows that he has multiple convictions that enhance the current offense, the report states. Those include an April 2019 conviction for violating a DANCO and a November 2018 conviction for felony domestic assault.
If convicted, Anderson faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.
