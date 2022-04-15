Shelby Rose Wetch, 25, Princeton; Joshua Caine McGrath, 33, Coon Rapids; and Jacob Charles Dutton, 38, Centerville, were all charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of second-degree burglary in connection to the same incident.
The charges stem from an April 6 incident. According to the criminal complaint, on April 7, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary that occurred at Pierz Foods the previous evening. According to the report, the crime involved an ATM machine and a coin machine for the laundromat on the west side of the building, near the back door.
The report states that it appeared someone broke into the building and attempted to gain access to both machines. There were holes cut in the wall around the ATM, and the owner of the store noted that a tool cabinet was open and several tools were laying on the floor.
An officer from the Pierz Police Department met with the owner of the store to review surveillance video from April 6. The video shows that, at approximately 3:30 p.m., there were three suspects who appeared to be “casing the store.” They were later identified as Welch, McGrath and Dutton. The three were seen going in and out of the store throughout the afternoon and evening, and video from outside of the store showed the three riding in a vehicle registered to McGrath, according to the complaint.
Surveillance video showed employees were locking up and exiting the parking lot at around 8 p.m. that evening. At about 9:52 p.m., the video showed movement inside of the store when McGrath’s vehicle allegedly backs up to the west side. At 9:54 p.m., a motion detector alarm was triggered.
During that time, the report states that both male subjects can be observed attempting to remove the ATM machine from the wall. They are wearing masks and gloves, but their clothing is otherwise the same as earlier in the day, according to the complaint.
The report states the subjects used various tools to try to get the machine door open or out of the walls. At one point, they allegedly used a tow strap connected to the truck to try and remove the ATM from the building. This attempt was unsuccessful. The subjects can then be seen exiting the parking lot in McGrath’s vehicle, according to the complaint.
On April 9, the Coon Rapids Police Department located McGrath at his residence in Coon Rapids and placed him under arrest for burglary. The vehicle at his residence was the same as the one used in the incident, according to the complaint.
On April 11, Wetch and Dutton were located in Anoka County. They were arrested and transported to the Morrison County Jail.
On April 12, the officer from Pierz attempted to interview Dutton. He allegedly acknowledged being in the store with the other two defendants on April 6, but claimed he was just doing laundry. The report states he told the officer he left with another man named “Mike.”
Dutton told law enforcement he did not know “Mike’s” last name and could not describe the vehicle he was driving. When confronted with evidence, he declined to speak further, according to the complaint.
The officer also spoke with Wetch, who allegedly admitted that the three of them did attempt to steal the ATM from Pierz Foods. She told law enforcement that Dutton and McGrath attempted to pull the ATM out of the door with a strap. According to the complaint, she told the officer she was sitting in the back passenger seat of McGrath’s pickup truck while they were doing this.
If convicted, all three individuals face a maximum charge of 10 years imprisonment and/or up to a $20,000 fine.
