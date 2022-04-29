Miciah Marie Davidson, 23, Thief River Falls, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine after she was convicted for second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Davidson received a stay of adjudication on sentence of 30 days in local confinement. If she remains in compliance with the terms of her probation, she will not have to serve that time. She would be allowed to serve either at the Morrison County Jail or in her home county at Pennington County Jail.
On July 28, 2021, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when observed a vehicle pass by him with “very dark tint.” The trooper stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Davidson.
Using his tint meter, the trooper confirmed that the windows had illegally dark tint. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside of the vehicle. He noted that both Davidson and her passenger had bloodshot eyes “commonly seen with recent cannabis use.”
After both occupants stepped out of the vehicle upon request, the trooper noted “unusual, large angular bulges” protruding from Davidson’s shirt. He suspected that she was concealing contraband or a weapon under her shirt, and he directed her to remove the items. She removed a large vacuum-sealed bag of suspected marijuana.
The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and located a Ziplock bag containing a “white, powdery substance” that appeared to be cocaine. He opened the trunk, where he located a duffle bag containing six large bags that field-tested positive for marijuana, along with two glass jars that field tested positive for marijuana.
The total weight of the marijuana was more than 13 pounds.
The trooper also located 100 “LSD hits” on blotter paper that field-tested positive for LSD. He located 97 THC vape cartridges and 40 suspected fentanyl pills.
The bag of white powder field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed 3.6 grams. Both occupants admitted to purchasing the drugs from a source in the metro area.
They claimed to have been given it to sell in the Thief River Falls Area, and acknowledged that they have been selling drugs together for approximately two or three months.
A felony charge of second-degree sale of a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
