Miciah Marie Davidson, 22, Thief River Falls, and Alejandro Lee Lara, 22, Thief River Falls, were both charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of second degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 28, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when he observed a vehicle pass by him that had “very dark tint.” He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Davidson, and the passenger as Lara.
While speaking with Lara and Davidson, the trooper noted a “strong odor” of marijuana emitting from the inside of the vehicle. Both occupants had bloodshot eyes commonly seen with recent cannabis use, the report states.
The trooper asked both of them to exit the vehicle. He noted “unusual, larger, angular bulges” protruding from Davidson’s shirt. He suspected that she was concealing contraband or a weapon under her shirt. He directed her to remove the items from her shirt, at which point she removed a “large, vacuum sealed bag” of suspected marijuana, according to the complaint.
A search of the vehicle turned up a Zip-lock bag containing a white, powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine. The trooper opened the trunk and allegedly located a duffel bag containing six large bags that field-tested positive for marijuana, along with two glass jars that also field-tested positive for marijuana.
The total weight of the marijuana was more than 13 pounds.
The report states that the trooper also located 100 LSD hits on a blotter paper that field-tested positive for LSD. He also located 97 THC vape cartridges, along with 40 suspected fentanyl pills. The bag of powder field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed 3.6 grams.
According to the complaint, Lara and Davidson admitted to purchasing the drugs from a source in the Twin Cities, and were given it to sell in the Thief River Falls area They acknowledged selling drugs together for approximately “two or three months.”
If convicted, both face a maximum charge of 25 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $50,000 for each separate count.
