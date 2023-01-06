Craig Allen Moore, 34, Thief River Falls, formerly of Bagley, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 days in local confinement and five years of supervised probation after he was convicted of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Moore was given credit for 33 days served in jail, meaning he has 57 days remaining on his sentence. He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine.
The conviction stems from a Jan. 3, 2021, incident. Moore was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by the Minnesota State Patrol for having a loud exhaust. During the trooper’s interaction with the vehicle occupants, he noted that Moore avoided making eye contact.
The driver told the trooper that he went to the Twin Cities metro area to pick up Moore, but did not know how Moore had gotten to the cities or where he was picked up.
The trooper was suspicious that they were transporting illegal drugs. His K-9 partner searched the vehicle and indicated on a piece of paneling around the radio, which was loose. The trooper pulled it out and found a black box that contained a large bag of a “white, crystalline” substance.
The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 130 grams.
Moore admitted to law enforcement that there were drugs in the vehicle.
