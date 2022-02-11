Amanda Ann Tesch, 41, Royalton, was convicted one one count of a predatory offender knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from a Nov. 25, 2020 incident, when a Royalton officer went to Tesch’s registered address in Royalton.

The homeowner told the officer that Tesch was not there, did not live there, had not been there in over a month and did not have permission to live there.

Tesch was sentenced to two years in the correctional facility in Shakopee.

A felony charge of fifth degree drug possession stemming from a June 11, 2020 incident, was dismissed.

