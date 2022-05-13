Micah Milon Tanner, 30, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 110 months — nine years, two months — in prison after he was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The conviction stems from a Dec. 11, 2021, incident during which a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Royalton, when he observed a vehicle taking a sharp, right-hand turn. The suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not use a turn signal. It then attempted to make a sharp turn into a driveway, missed and slid into the driveway.
The deputy identified both the driver and passenger in the vehicle, the latter of whom was Tanner. He noted a strong chemical odor coming from inside of the vehicle. He was aware the driver was an active heroin user, and she admitted that she had used that morning and there were drugs in the vehicle.
The deputy brought in his K-9 partner to conduct a search of the vehicle. The K-9 officer indicated on the vehicle, and the driver stated that Tanner had “a quantity” of meth underneath his passenger seat. The deputy looked and found a Ziploc bag containing approximately 220 grams of a crystal-like substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Both occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest. Tanner declined to give a comment to law enforcement after being transported to the Morrison County Jail.
