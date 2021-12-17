Micah Milon Tanner, 29, Swanville, was charged in Morrison County District Court with first degree felony drug possession.
The charge stems from a Dec. 11 incident, when a sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol in Royalton, observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, failing to signal for a turn, missing the turn and sliding into the driveway.
The deputy activated his lights and identified the passenger in the vehicle as Tanner.
The complaint said the deputy noticed a strong chemical odor coming from inside the vehicle and was aware that the driver was an active heroin user. The driver allegedly admitted they had used that morning and there were drugs in the vehicle.
The deputy conducted a search on the driver and located 10 individually wrapped baggies in her jacket pocket, the complaint said, which the driver allegedly admitted contained heroin/fentanyl.
A K-9 search of the vehicle was done, and when the K-9 gave a positive alert, the driver allegedly stated that Tanner had meth underneath his passenger seat.
The deputy found a ziplock bag containing about 220 grams of a crystal-like substance that later field-tested positive for meth, the complaint said.
Both the driver and Tanner were arrested and taken to the jail, where Tanner declined to give a statement.
If found guilty, Tanner faces 30 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine.
