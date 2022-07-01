Tony Micah Tanner, 44, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third-degree possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI.
The charges stem from a June 27 incident that occurred at around 12:57 a.m. A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Little Falls and observed a vehicle parked in the intersection of Ninth Avenue Northwest and Lindbergh Drive.
According to the criminal complaint, the deputy approached the vehicle and observed that the driver was sleeping or passed out in the driver’s seat. He noted that the vehicle was still in drive, the driver’s foot was on the brake and the pickup truck was running. He knocked on the window, startling the driver — who was identified as Tanner — awake.
The report states that the deputy asked Tanner to step out of the vehicle to perform sobriety tests. The horizontal gaze nystagmus test allegedly showed indications of impairment, and he performed poorly on both the walk and turn test and the one-leg stand test. He took a portable breath test, which showed zeros, indicating no use of alcohol, according to the report.
On the Romberg test, Tanner estimated 30 seconds in approximately 22 seconds, according to the report. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a bag containing drug paraphernalia and narcotics. There were also numerous identified pills in an envelope, according to the report. The methamphetamine found in multiple bags weighed 22.2 grams with packaging, the report states.
A search warrant was obtained for a sample of Tanner’s blood or urine. The report states that he agreed to give a blood test and was transported to the hospital, where a blood draw was taken at 2:42 a.m. It was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.
If convicted of the drug charge, Tanner faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $250,000. The misdemeanor DWI charge is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
