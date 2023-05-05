David Tyrel Szczodroski, 41, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of possession of ammo/firearm and one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 25. An officer from the Little Falls Police Department was driving northbound on Sixth Street Northeast in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle being driven with no front license plate.
According to the report, as the vehicle passed by him, the officer noted that the driver appeared to be Szczodroski. Per the report, the officer was aware that Szczodroski had multiple active felony arrest warrants.
The officer stopped the suspect vehicle and confirmed that the driver was Szczodroski. Szczodroski was placed under arrest for his warrants.
Szczodroski was searched and allegedly found in possession of a baggie containing a crystal-like substance. The substance was later field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.83 grams with packaging.
When the officer searched Szczodroski’s vehicle, he located a muzzle loader handgun that appeared to be fully functional, according to the report. Another officer also located in the vehicle what appeared to be a homemade black sub-gun/pistol with folding stock. Another officer located a black magazine with gold colored 9mm bullets in it. The report states the magazine fit and locked into the magazine well of the gun, confirming the magazine was for the gun.
The report states that Szczodroski has a lengthy criminal record. His record includes prior convictions for “crimes of violence,” as defined by statute, such as multiple convictions for felony domestic assault and fifth-degree possession. As such, he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
If convicted on the ammo/firearm possession, Szczodroski could face up to 15 years imprisonment and or a $30,000 fine. If convicted on the possession charge, he could face up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
