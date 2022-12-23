Nicole Joy Mortenson, 31, Swanville, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and another felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred Dec. 15. According to the criminal complaint, at about 10:54 p.m., an officer from the Little Falls Police Department observed a suspect vehicle eastbound on Highway 27 while on routine patrol. The vehicle was approaching the Highway 10 overpass in Little Falls.

Load comments