Nicole Joy Mortenson, 31, Swanville, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and another felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred Dec. 15. According to the criminal complaint, at about 10:54 p.m., an officer from the Little Falls Police Department observed a suspect vehicle eastbound on Highway 27 while on routine patrol. The vehicle was approaching the Highway 10 overpass in Little Falls.
The officer recognized the vehicle from “several prior, recent contacts” and knew the owner, Mortenson, had a suspended driver’s license status, according to the report. As the vehicle passed, the officer turned around and attempted to catch up. He knew from a prior contact that the vehicle was missing the correct license plates and it was not insured.
The report states that, as the officer turned around, he observed the vehicle quickly exit Highway 27 onto the entrance ramp for northbound Highway 10. He followed and activated his overhead lights in an attempt to make a traffic stop as the vehicles entered Highway 10, according to the report. However, the driver allegedly accelerated immediately and continued northbound.
The officer advised dispatch that he was attempting to stop a vehicle, which was traveling in excess of 85 miles per hour, the report states. He matched the suspect vehicle’s speed and noted that it continued to pull away at a higher rate of speed. According to the complaint, road conditions were “very poor,” with snow and slush present on the roadway, making driving and steering difficult.
The suspect vehicle continued northbound on Highway 10 and exited toward Riverwood Drive, signaled to turn right and came to stop there. The officer approached the vehicle and confirmed Mortenson was the driver. She was handcuffed and taken into custody.
During a tow inventory of the vehicle, the officer allegedly found a black bag with a tie string closure containing items indicative of narcotics use in the rear seat, within reach of the driver. Among the items were “several straws and used pieces of tinfoil,” the report states.
While looking through that bag, the officer located a “red, tubular container” which contained a small marijuana joint and a folded piece of tinfoil, the complaint states. In feeling the tinfoil, the officer could tell there was something small and hard wrapped inside.
The report states that, in the same area, a second bag was found that contained Mortenson’s wallet and ID. The officer collected the suspected narcotics, the ID and cellphones, and transported Mortenson to the Morrison County Jail.
According to the complaint, he later returned to the police department, where photographed, documented and secured the evidence. The contents of the folded tin foil were allegedly identified as three small, round, yellow pills bearing the imprint “TEVA” on one side, with “832” on the other.
A pill identifier website used by law enforcement confirmed the pills were .5 mg of Clonazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance.
If convicted of the fifth-degree drug charge, Mortenson faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
