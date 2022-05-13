Kayla Marie Mrosla-Gorka, 26, Swanville, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts — one felony and one gross misdemeanor — of fourth-degree assault against a peace officer.
The charges stem from a Dec. 18, 2021 incident. According to the criminal complaint, at about 12:28 a.m., an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was dispatched to a report of an individual in need of assistance. The reporting party indicated that Mrosla-Gorka was “sitting outside in the cold and refusing to come inside.” They told authorities she also made several comments about “harming herself.”
The report states that, when the officer arrived on scene, Mrosla-Gorka screamed at the officer and was “verbally abusive and aggressive.” EMTs arrived at the scene and attempted to help her, but she allegedly refused to cooperate and became physically combative, swinging her arms toward law enforcement officers and EMTs.
First responders were ultimately successful in removing her from the vehicle in which she was sitting and placing her on an ambulance cot. Mrosla-Gorka continued to resist efforts to help her and had to be placed in restraints. The report states she also spit on medics and law enforcement officers before being taken to the hospital.
According to the complaint, shortly after arriving at the hospital, Mrosla-Gorka again became combative and was screaming at hospital staff while refusing to change into appropriate clothing. An officer attempted to coax her into changing, but she allegedly became verbally abusive and attempted to kick the officer. She was physically restrained until she could be placed in restraints, according to the report.
The complaint states that she threatened to “dislocate her shoulder” if necessary to get out of the restraints and “then kill herself.” She allegedly said she was “psychotic” and continued to spit at the officer while calling her vulgar names.
As this was going on, patients in the hospital opened their doors to see what was going on. They appeared to be alarmed by her actions, the report states. Mrosla-Gorka continued to struggle and attempted to kick hospital staff, but was eventually sedated by medical personnel, according to the complaint.
The fourth-degree assault charge carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $6,000. The gross misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.
