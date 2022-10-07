Nicole Joy Mortenson, 30, Swanville, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of felony theft.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred Sept. 25, when the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a burglary occurring at a residence. The victim called to report that he observed a female taking one of his bikes past his garage, according to the report.
The victim told law enforcement that he yelled at the female and she dropped his bike before taking off in a black SUV, the report states. The victim then allegedly discovered that multiple other items were stolen from his garage.
Officers searched the area looking for the suspect SUV. A law enforcement officer eventually located a suspect vehicle parked at a residence in Little Falls. Mortenson was present at the scene.
According to the complaint, officers observed a dark gray Giant bike nearby. Mortenson allegedly claimed that she received the bike from a friend, but it matched the description of one the victim stated was stolen from his garage. The report states that other stolen items were found inside Mortenson’s vehicle, at which point she was arrested for burglary and theft.
According to the complaint, multiple items stolen from the victim’s garage — totaling $2,885 in value — were found in Mortenson’s vehicle. She allegedly matched the description the victim gave of the person who fled his residence.
Both charges against Mortenson carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000.
