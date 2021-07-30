Colin Michael Maurer, 31, Swanville, was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice after being charged with a felony in Iowa.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 22, an investigator with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office went to the residence of Maurer at the request of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office. He went to the residence to speak to Maurer about a possible stolen trailer.

The investigator was also aware that Maurer had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa. According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 21, the clerk of district court in Scott County, Iowa, issued a warrant for his arrest, charging him with theft in the first degree and fraudulent practice second degree. The warrant directs that Maurer be arrested and brought before a judge in Scott County, Iowa.

Maurer was placed under arrest and transported to the Morrison County Jail. He declined to give a statement to law enforcement, after confirming his name and date of birth.

Load comments