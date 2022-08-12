Timothy Allen Sutherland, 30, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 180 days of local confinement, five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $200 in restitution after he was convicted of third-degree sale of a controlled substance.
Sutherland received a five-year stay on a 27-month prison sentence, which he will not have to serve if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 82 days served in local confinement, meaning he will have to serve 98 more. A second charge of third-degree sale of a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from a May 2021 incident during which a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force. The CI said they could purchase heroin from Sutherland. The investigator instructed the CI to get in contact with Sutherland and make arrangements to facilitate the purchase of heroin.
The CI was observed traveling to Sutherland’s residence located in Little Falls. Once there, they went inside. A short time later, the CI came back out and met back up with the investigator. They turned over heroin that they had purchased from Sutherland. The substance was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing. That confirmed that it was heroin, and it weighed .504 grams.
