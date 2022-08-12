Timothy Allen Sutherland, 30, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 180 days of local confinement, five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $200 in restitution after he was convicted of third-degree sale of a controlled substance.

Sutherland received a five-year stay on a 27-month prison sentence, which he will not have to serve if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 82 days served in local confinement, meaning he will have to serve 98 more. A second charge of third-degree sale of a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

