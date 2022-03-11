Timothy Allen Sutherland, 30, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of third-degree possession of heroin stemming from two separate incidents.
According to the criminal complaint, one count stems from an incident that occurred in May 2021. A confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force and stated they could purchase a quantity of heroin from Sutherland. Under the direction of the investigator, the CI made arrangements with Sutherland to facilitate the purchase of heroin.
After receiving buy money from the investigator, the CI was observed traveling to and entering Sutherland’s residence in Little Falls. A short time later, the CI exited the residence and met back up with the investigator at predetermined location. The CI told the investigator they used the buy money to purchase heroin from Sutherland, before turning the drugs over to law enforcement, the complaint said.
The substance was later field tested, which confirmed it was .504 grams of heroin/fentanyl.
The second count stems from an incident that occurred in August 2021, according to the complaint. A CI once again informed an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force they could purchase heroin from Sutherland.
The CI was observed traveling to and entering Sutherland’s residence. Shortly after, they left the residence and met up with the investigator, at which time they handed over heroin that was allegedly purchased from Sutherland. That substance, too, tested positive for heroin/fentanyl. It weighed .627 grams.
If convicted, both counts carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $250,000.
