Josiah Donald Larson, 23, Strandquist, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 5:40 a.m. Sept. 15, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery located at Camp Ripley. The caller said there was a suspicious male on the side of Highway 115 with no shirt on, who was “putting signs and other miscellaneous items around the entryway to the Veterans Cemetery.”
Two deputies located the suspect and identified his as Larson. He advised that was “decorating the entryway” to the cemetery because it made him feel better. The deputies noted that there were items strewn about, including road signs, mailboxes, traffic cones and other miscellaneous items.
Larson allegedly stole the items from random places along the road during his drive from Princeton. Specifically, he said he took a large railroad crossing sign from a post down the road from where he lived. The deputies noted that there were several more items in the bed of Larson’s pickup truck, which were stacked “very high” and tied down with rope.
The items included more road signs, signs from businesses in Little Falls and some mailboxes with addresses in Little Falls. The value of the items stolen was estimated to be more than $1,000.
If convicted, Larson faces a maximum penalty of up to five years imprisonment and or a fine of up to $10,000.
