Chad Michael Stolp, 44, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 24 days of local confinement and five years of supervised probation after he was convicted of felony threats of violence.
Stolp was given a stay of imposition on the jail time, meaning if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation, he would not have to serve that time. He was also given credit for two days served.
The conviction stems from an Aug. 12 incident during which the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dispute at a residence on Harness Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with a victim. The victim was upset with his neighbors in the upstairs of their duplex and alleged they were growing, selling and taking drugs.
As the officers were leaving they observed two men — one of whom was Stolp — stopping by the residence. A short time later, the victim called the sheriff’s office again and advised that the other man had kicked in the door of the residence before Stolp assaulted him.
The victim told deputies that Stolp “grabbed him, pulled his first back” and told the victim he was going to “kill him.”
During a statement to law enforcement, Stolp admitted that he and two other people had forcefully entered the victim’s residence. He told officers, however, that he grabbed onto the victim, cocked his fist back and told he was “going to knock his teeth out."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.