Chad Michael Stolp, 43, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of threats of violence and one misdemeanor count of fifth degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 12, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dispute occurring at a residence on Harness Road. When law enforcement arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, they stated they were upset with his neighbors, with whom he shares a duplex. He complained that the upstairs neighbors were “drug addicts, selling drugs and growing drugs.”
The victim pointed out several mature marijuana plants that were growing near the residence. Once everything calmed down, law enforcement gathered up the plants and cleared the scene. Just as they were leaving, a deputy observed two men — one of whom was Stolp — stopping at the residence.
A few minutes later, the victim called the sheriff’s office again and alleged one of the men had kicked in the door to his residence and that Stolp assaulted him. Deputies returned to the scene, and the victim told them that after they left, the two men arrived. He said one of the men kicked in his door and then “stayed outside the residence, but Stolp and a female went inside the residence,” according to the complaint. The victim told law enforcement that the female slapped him across the face and Stolp grabbed him, pulled his fist back and told him he was going to kill him.
Stolp was placed under arrest and transported to jail. In a statement at the jail, Stolp admitted that he and the female went inside the residence. He told law enforcement that he told the victim he was “going to knock his teeth out,” according to the complaint.
If convicted, Stolp faces maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 for the threats of violence charge, and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the fifth degree assault.
