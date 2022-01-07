David Virgil Stich, 52, Randall, was charged with felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Dec. 28, 2021 incident, when the sheriff’s office received a report of a possible assault involving a firearm at a residence on 50th Avenue in Morrison County.
The victim allegedly told the deputies that she was at Stich’s residence doing some business paperwork, when she got into an argument with Stich.
The victim stated the argument got heated and Stich asked her to leave and she gathered her things and was leaving.
The victim stated that she got in a truck with her husband to leave, when Stich called her husband’s cellphone. Stich told the victim and her husband that he had a gun and needed somebody to help him or he was going to get shot or he was going to shoot himself, the complaint said.
The victim and her husband located Stich standing in the yard facing away from them, the complaint said.
The victim allegedly said that when Stich turned around to speak to them, he was holding a long gun sideways across his body and was not pointing it at anyone. Stich began yelling at the victim again and told her to leave.
The complaint states that the victim said that after Stich fired into the air, he pointed the firearm at her and she was very afraid. She left the scene and contacted law enforcement.
Law enforcement arrived, locate and secured the firearm, which was a .22 rifle, and arrested Stich.
The complaint said that Stich told a deputy that he was under a lot of stress and had a migraine. He allegedly acknowledged being in a verbal altercation with the victim and told her to leave.
The complaint states Stich admitted he had a gun and fired off a couple of rounds into the air.
If found guilty, Stich faces seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.