Gerrey Wayne Stevenson, 46, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree burglary.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred Aug. 25. At about 3:46 a.m. that morning, the Morning County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a property located off of 238th Street in Morrison County. A deputy spoke to the property owner, who said he has a trail camera on the property that sent him a notice that there was a male subject with a bicycle on the property.
According to the complaint, when the deputy and other officers arrived on scene, they observed a male subject in a shed on the property. He appeared to be rummaging around inside, and had various items he appeared to be taking outside of the shed, according to the report.
The male subject — later identified as Stevenson — came out of the shed and officers directed him to get on the ground. According to the report, he had parked his bike in the bushes next to a building. Inside of the bicycle, there were allegedly “several antique saws” and other tools that were taken from the various outbuildings at the property.
While he was being arrested, Stevenson allegedly admitted that he had methamphetamine in his cargo short pockets. Deputies located two small containers of what appeared to be a “white heroin or fentanyl type powder.” There was also a small, Ziploc bag containing what appeared to be meth, according to the report. The substance in the bag later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Both charges against Stevenson carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
