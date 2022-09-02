Gerrey Wayne Stevenson, 46, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree burglary.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred Aug. 25. At about 3:46 a.m. that morning, the Morning County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a property located off of 238th Street in Morrison County. A deputy spoke to the property owner, who said he has a trail camera on the property that sent him a notice that there was a male subject with a bicycle on the property.

