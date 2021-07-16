Linda Marie Stately, 45, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and a $50 fine, Wednesday, after she was convicted of one felony county of voter fraud — knowingly voting as an ineligible voter.

On Nov. 3, 2020, Stately was found to have voted in an election in which she was not eligible to vote because she was convicted of a felony and her civil rights had not been restored.

She was given a stay of imposition on the conviction, as well.

