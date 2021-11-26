Michael David Logering, 34, Staples, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 days in local confinement and one year of probation to the court after he was convicted on one misdemeanor charge of fifth degree assault.
As part of a plea agreement, one felony count of second degree assault along with two gross misdemeanor counts of assault were dismissed. He also received credit for three days served.
On Aug. 24, 2020, deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an assault in progress in Pierz. Speaking to a deputy, a victim said he was driving his vehicle south on Main Street when he passed a residence belonging to Logering. He told the deputy he observed Logering “running out toward the middle of the road.”
The victim said he swerved to avoid hitting Logering with his vehicle. Shortly thereafter, he noted a “large metallic object” in Logering’s hand. He threw it at the victim and struck his windshield, shattering it and causing an estimated $500 worth of damage.
The victim said he pulled over to the side of the road to call 911. At that point, he said Logering came up to him and hit in the face several times with a closed fist.
Deputies responded to Logering’s residence and observed him standing outside with his girlfriend. Logering was heard yelling at her to “run” and they both scurried into the house before barricading the door. Deputies gave him multiple orders to come out, but he refused to comply.
After law enforcement created a perimeter around the home, they made phone contract with Logering. At one point, the three people inside the residence came out, but quickly retreated back into the home when law enforcement started to approach.
Eventually, a deputy kicked in the door and Logering was placed under arrest. While he was being escorted out of the home, he “began to actively kick at the officers.” They then took him to the ground to prevent him from further assaulting them.
