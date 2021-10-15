John Joseph VanNorman, 36, Staples, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 25, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity on White Pine Lane. The reporting party said a male subject had his vehicle parked in the roadway, and the driver was walking back and forth between the vehicle and into a wooded area.
The suspect vehicle was driving away just as the deputy arrived on scene. The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as VanNorman.
The report states that VanNorman advised he knew he had warrants out for his arrest, and the deputy confirmed there was, indeed, a warrant out of Todd County.
The deputy placed VanNorman under arrest and conducted a search. VanNorman told the deputy “he had illegal drugs on him,” according to the complaint. The deputy eventually located a syringe containing a clear liquid inside. VanNorman allegedly said the syringe contained methamphetamine.
In the same pocket, the deputy found a small, Ziplock-style baggie containing a white, crystal substance. VanNorman confirmed that the white substance was also meth. It field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately .88 grams, with packaging.
If convicted, VanNorman could be sentenced to up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
