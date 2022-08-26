Alan Jon Brodeson, 32, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation, after he was convicted on one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Brodeson was given a stay on a 13-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with his probation. He was also given credit for 28 days served in local confinement.

