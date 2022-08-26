Alan Jon Brodeson, 32, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation, after he was convicted on one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Brodeson was given a stay on a 13-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with his probation. He was also given credit for 28 days served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from a June 7 incident when, at about 11:45 p.m., a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on 370th Avenue in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway, partially in the lane of traffic.
The trooper approached the suspect vehicle to investigate and found Brodeson was the lone occupant. He told the trooper that his car ran out of gas.
While speaking with Brodeson, the trooper noted a meth pipe was sticking out of the air vent with white residue visible in the pipe. He also observed an open bottle of whiskey on the floorboard in the center console cupholder. Brodeson’s eyes were described as “bloodshot and watery.”
Brodeson initially said someone else was driving the vehicle and went to get gas. Other law enforcement officers searched the area and were unable to find any person walking nearby.
Brodeson eventually acknowledged that he had consumed some alcohol, and the trooper asked him to perform a field sobriety tests. The horizontal gaze test showed indications of impairment, and he performed poorly on both the walk and turn test along with the one-leg stand test.
A portable breath test came back at .052 blood alcohol concentration, below the legal limit. However, the trooper believed he was under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substances and Brodeson was placed under arrest.
During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement seized a meth pipe and a small baggie with a crystal-like residue inside. Both items field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
